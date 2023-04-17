Pokemon Confirms Brand New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has officially confirmed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed the brand new Pokemon that appeared in last week's debut two-part episode of Pokemon Horizons. No new information was revealed about the new Pokemon other than that it will appear in the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC that will released later this year. The announcement also confirms that this is a new Pokemon species and not an alternate form of Terapagos, as some suspected during the Pokemon's initial appearance. You can check out the official artwork of the brand new Pokemon down below:

A newly discovered Pokémon appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet!



Its splendid aura is reminiscent of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but this Pokémon’s name and true nature are shrouded in mystery.



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rOkwI8sFuv — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 17, 2023

It seems certain that this new Pokemon is tied to the Terastal phenomenon that appears in the Paldea region and is one of the central plot points of the upcoming DLC package. Many fans (and The Pokemon Company itself) have suggested that the new unnamed Pokemon is tied to Terapagos, which has led to speculation that this new Pokemon is a pre-evolved form of Terapagos. If true, this new Pokemon would join a growing list of evolving Legendary Pokemon – Cosmog, Type: Null, and Kubfu are also Legendary Pokemon that evolve, with Kubfu also appearing exclusively in a Pokemon game's DLC.

No specific timeline has been given for the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC releases. The first part of the new DLC – The Teal Mask – is scheduled for release in fall 2023, while the second part – The Indigo Disc – is scheduled for release in Winter 2023.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available for release now.