Pokemon Cosplay Gives Lugia Slick Makeover

The Pokemon anime is gearing up to enter a whole new era following their goodbye to Ash Ketchum, and one awesome cosplay is showing off a slick makeover for the Legendary Bird Pokemon Lugia in the hopes of seeing the icon making a comeback in the next Pokemon series! Pokemon Journeys saw Ash taking on his final adventures on his path to becoming a world champion, and it kicked off with a reunion with the Johto Legendary Lugia. It was a sign of all of the huge developments that were on the way for Ash, and helped to bid farewell to him in a suitable way.

Pokemon Journeys gave Ash several reunions with many of the Legendary Pokemon he met in the past as he readied to say goodbye to the anime for good, and it's left fans wondering whether or not Legendaries like Lugia will be on the table for all of the new adventures coming for the new characters seen in the upcoming Pokemon Horizons: The Series anime. But artist @nadyasonika on Instagram has provided a great example as to why Lugia has become such an iconic legendary with an awesome cosplay giving Lugia a slick makeover! Check it out below:

What's Next for the Pokemon Anime

Pokemon will be continuing with its next Pokemon series, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, scheduled for a release in Japan on April 14th. The synopsis for Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 teases the new anime's premiere as such, "Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn't listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko's mysterious pendant?!"

There has yet to be an international Pokemon Horizons release date set as of the time of this writing, but, The Pokemon Company teases the new anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross"

Where does Lugia rank among your favorite Legendary Pokemon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Pokemon in the comments!