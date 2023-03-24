Pokemon's New Season Titled "Pokemon Horizons", Releases New Trailer

The day has finally come Pokemon trainers. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have left the anime adaptation as its stars. Luckily, fans won't have to wait long before the next season featuring everyone's favorite pocket monsters returns. With new trainers Liko and Roy looking to take up the reins following Ash's exit, it has been revealed that the name of the upcoming series will be Pokemon Horizons. To help in celebrating the reveal, a new trailer has arrived giving fans a more in-depth look at the story featuring the pair of trainers who have some big shoes to fill.

The Pokemon anime has seen Ash and Pikachu take center stage for over two decades, with many believing that the eternal ten-year-old would always be the star of the show. It's clear however that the Pokemon series hasn't been afraid to shake things up and take a big chance with Liko and Roy, as the new trailer not just shows more of their Pokemon in action but also gives anime fans a better idea of their goals in the new season. From the trailer's footage, it's clear that the trainers will have some mysterious items that help them move forward in their journey.

Pokemon Horizons Trailer

Set sail for a new journey in #PokemonHorizons: The Series! 🌅



Follow Liko and Roy as they unravel the mysteries that surround them and encounter Friede, Captain Pikachu, Amethio, and others during their exciting adventures! pic.twitter.com/HO1J0nAta1 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 24, 2023

In an official press release, the creators behind the upcoming season broke down the story of Pokemon Horizons to give fans a sneak peek at what is to come, "In "Pokémon Horizons: The Series," dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross; Murdock, who is skilled at cooking, and his partner Pokémon, Rockruff; Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments, and her partner Pokémon, Chansey; and Ludlow. Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, who is joined by his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge, and belongs to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular video streamer known as Nidothing."

Are you ready to welcome Liko and Roy as the new stars of the Pokemon anime? Do you think they can live up to Ash's legacy?