These Pokemon Hotel Rooms Are the Very Best

Pokemon is easily one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today and while the hundreds of pocket monsters from the series have appeared on more pieces of merchandise than we can count, it seems as if Pikachu and his friends have recently arrived in a hotel chain in Japan. With a number of rooms being designed with characters painted on the walls and numerous items within each dwelling having numerous Pokemon items within, making guests feel like they are on their own journeys to becoming trainers within the world of Ash Ketchum and his roster of creatures!

The hotel chain itself, Mimaru Hotels, still has a majority of their rooms that are "normal" and locations for the hotels in Japan are listed as "Tokyo’s Ueno East, Ueno Okachimachi, Hatchobori, Ueno North, and Ginza East as well as Kyoto’s Karasuma Oike North, Kyoto Station, Nishinotoin Takatsuji, Kawaramachigojo, and Shinmachi Sanjo." While there is no news about bringing these Pokemon rooms to North America, it will definitely be interesting to see how successful these rooms are in comparison to the other hotels that are currently in Japan. With the rooms averaging out to around $265 per night, Pokemon fans now have the opportunity to experience the franchise in a brand new way.

Twitter Users shared numerous pictures from the Pokemon themed rooms from Mimaru Hotels, showing how the hotels have created dwellings that are able to capture the aesthetic of the long running anime franchise that has made Ash Ketchum and Pikachu household names:

