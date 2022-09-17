Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash's Major Journeys Victory

Pokemon Journeys has brought Ash Ketchum further in his career than any other season in the long-running anime's history, with the Pokemon television series spending decades following the main trainer's journey to becoming "the best there ever was" in the pocket monster world. Following the latest episode, Ash has defeated Cynthia in the Masters 8 Tournament, setting him on a collision course with the current world champion, Leon, bringing him closer than ever before in becoming the new top trainer in the Pokemon franchise.

The current season of Pokemon is setting the stage for Journeys' conclusion, with the confrontation between Ash and Leon having been built throughout one hundred plus episodes. Having first arrived as a part of Pokemon Sword & Shield, the trainer that hails from the Galar Region has earned his place as the world champion, having blown his way through the Masters 8 Tournament thanks to his Charizard and his roster of pocket monsters. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introducing a new region later this year on the Nintendo Switch, it's no surprise to see that Journeys is preparing to end to take the anime in a new direction to follow suit.

Will Ash become world champion and defeat Leon? Do you think the anime will continue with Ketchum as the lead should he claim victory?