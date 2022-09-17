Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash's Major Journeys Victory
Pokemon Journeys has brought Ash Ketchum further in his career than any other season in the long-running anime's history, with the Pokemon television series spending decades following the main trainer's journey to becoming "the best there ever was" in the pocket monster world. Following the latest episode, Ash has defeated Cynthia in the Masters 8 Tournament, setting him on a collision course with the current world champion, Leon, bringing him closer than ever before in becoming the new top trainer in the Pokemon franchise.
The current season of Pokemon is setting the stage for Journeys' conclusion, with the confrontation between Ash and Leon having been built throughout one hundred plus episodes. Having first arrived as a part of Pokemon Sword & Shield, the trainer that hails from the Galar Region has earned his place as the world champion, having blown his way through the Masters 8 Tournament thanks to his Charizard and his roster of pocket monsters. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introducing a new region later this year on the Nintendo Switch, it's no surprise to see that Journeys is preparing to end to take the anime in a new direction to follow suit.
Will Ash become world champion and defeat Leon? Do you think the anime will continue with Ketchum as the lead should he claim victory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.
A Good End
To me, this was the ending of Pokémon Journeys. Very Satisfying 💙 #AniPoke pic.twitter.com/NlIrhbRiY9— Lumiose Trainer Zactoshi (@Zactoshii) September 16, 2022
Amazing
Pokemon Journeys Is Amazing! 💙
You Can’t Convince Me Otherwise! 👊#anipoke #PokemonJourneys pic.twitter.com/G2GqVwhF3Z— TheLeafBlader497 🍃 (@TBlader497) September 16, 2022
The Champ is Here
CHAMPION! CHAMPION! CHAMPION! CHAMPION! CHAMPION! CHAMPION!
Ash vs Cynthia has been the best part of Pokemon Journeys. I hope Ash vs Leon won't be a very one sided match. #anipoke #PokemonJourneys #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/STusK7fyG3— Matthew (@mattbo_0) September 16, 2022
The End Game
We’re finally here. The final of the Masters 8 tournament has now been confirmed:
🌴☀️ Champion of Alola – Ash Ketchum vs 🌍🏆 World Champion – Leon – 6v6
We are now finally in the endgame of the Pokémon Journeys anime
This is it 🔥🏆 Who will win? #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/x8Sb3XbBDt— ThePapiRaf (@ThePokeRaf) September 16, 2022
What a Time to be Alive
After 12 years,Ash finally beats Cynthia!
What a time to be a Pokemon fan ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hEcJrOCx92— ScorbunnyDream MAJOR CARTOON,ANIME,GAMES FAN (@scorbunnydream) September 16, 2022
The Times Are A-Changing
September 15th, 2019: Ash defeated Gladion to win the Alola League and become Alola’s first Champion
September 16th, 2022: Ash defeated Cynthia to win in the semifinals of the Masters Tournament and become the second strongest Pokémon trainer in the world pic.twitter.com/SI3baEeJ81— Angel (0-1) (@Games23_) September 17, 2022
Surreal
THEY DID IT !!!!! THEY DIT IT !!!— I L A ꕤ (@ARVENHlKA) September 16, 2022
IT FEELS SO SURREAL BUT ASH DEFEATED CYNTHIA 😭😭😭😭#アニポケ #anipoke #pokemon pic.twitter.com/LG3bFK0itl
That's a Top 3
TOP 3 Iconic ASH KETCHUM WINS !🏆😁 #Anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/NMH0DBCLfv— Vinayak Rajput (@vkr_02) September 17, 2022