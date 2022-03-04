Pokemon Journeys’ Ash and Goh Perform Newest Opening Theme

Pokemon Journeys has put Ash and Goh through the wringer over the course of its hundred episodes, but now, the voice actors behind these two popular characters are being given a new challenge: singing the theme song of the series. With the arrival of the hundredth episode of the series, the voice actors for Ash Ketchum and Goh are the ones signing the OP, which will usher in some wild new moments for the two young trainers seeking to defeat the Pokemon trainers of the Galar Region.

Since the very beginning of the Pokemon anime, Rica Matsumoto has provided the voice of Ash Ketchum, referred to as Satoshi in the original Japanese version. This is truly a feat considering that the series has been running for decades, with the English voice of Ash going through some changes over the years as three different voice actors helped bring him to life in the English Dub in Veronica Taylor, Kayzie Rogers, and Sarah Natochenny playing the part. With Goh being a relatively new character to the series, Yamashita has only just begun voicing Ash’s right-hand man and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young boy obsessed with capturing Mew.

If you have yet to see the new opening theme song for Pokemon Journeys, you can watch it below, seeing both Matsumoto and Yamashita taking the opportunity to step out of the world of voice acting for a brief moment and testing their skills at singing for the fourth OP of the anime series:

https://youtu.be/QdEH2lVg0VE

Pokemon Journeys has taken the opportunity to inject some serious change into the life of Ash Ketchum following his major victory within the Alola Region during the latest Pokemon Tournament. High on his victory, Ash has spent the majority of the latest season capturing some of the strongest creatures that he’s ever had within his roster, with the likes of Dragonite and Gengar being added to his library. With the future of the series hinting at a return of some of the major characters of the Alola Region, along with putting Ash on a road trip with none other than Galar’s champion Leon, Journeys has plenty in store for both Ash and Goh.

What do you think of this new OP for Pokemon Journeys? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

