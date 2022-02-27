Ash’s Gengar Really Just Ate Another Pokemon in the Newest Anime Episode

Ash’s Gengar really did eat another Pokemon in the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys! The anime has seen Ash Ketchum going on a number of different adventures across the various regions introduced in the franchise thus far, and he has acquired a pretty unique team as a result of it. This has included Ash finally teaming up with some major fan favorites like Gengar, and as fans have come to see from Ash’s very unique tactics over the anime’s run he can come up with some pretty wild ideas in order to edge out a victory. Like getting his Gengar to eat another Pokemon, for one.

Fans have seen Ash think outside of the box many times in order to win his battles in the anime, and that’s especially true for Episode 99 of Pokemon Journeys. Recently airing in Japan, the episode saw Ash taking on the fan favorite Marnie as his next big opponent in the Ultra Class. Marnie’s Grimmsnarl gave Ash some major trouble as it was able to survive Gengar’s Gigantamax form, but as its transformation started to yield, Ash commands Gengar to straight up eat the charging in Grimmsnarl. Check it out as spotted by @Ockomet on Twitter:

You know, Gible would be proud#anipoke pic.twitter.com/RTNlmR92Ou — Ocko 🇵🇷🇵🇸 (@Ockomet) February 27, 2022

Episode 99 of the series showcased why both Ash and Marnie had been able to rise as far through the World Coronation Series ranks as the two of them had, and saw her Grimmsnarl doing everything it could to take on Gengar. Thanks to Ash unlocking Gengar’s Gigantamax form through previous efforts earlier in the series, he was able to stand toe to tow with Marnie’s Gigantamax Grimmsnarl. Their battle was certainly a fierce one, and Gengar’s eating the other Pokemon surprisingly wasn’t the end of the battle.

Through defeating Marnie, Ash has now risen to his highest status in the tournament yet. He’s cracked the Top 15 in the rankings overall, and is only one real battle away from breaking into the Top 8 Master Class. But that’s going to be easier said than done as this higher class features some returning regional champions and some powerful new opponents that Ash might come face to face with as he continues to make it to the top.

But what do you think? How do you feel seeing Gengar eating another Pokemon in the anime? Was this an expected use of Gengar’s Gigantamax form? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Pokemon in the comments!