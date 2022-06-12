Pokemon Journeys Reveals Paul's Major Promotion

✖

Pokemon Journeys has finally seen one of Ash Ketchum's biggest rivals make their grand return to the anime after all these years, and the newest episode of the series airing in Japan revealed a major promotion Paul has gotten since we had last seen him in action! As Ash has been working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, we have seen the trainer going up against many familiar faces from the past. With the series now getting ready for his final tournament against some of the biggest returning faces yet, one major rival made their return to test Ash to make sure he was ready.

After teasing his return to the series with the newest opening theme sequence, the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys recently aired in Japan and brought Paul back to the anime. With Ash heading to Professor Oak's lab in order to get some final training in for the Masters Tournament, he ends up meeting with Paul who also wanted Oak's advice on something. As it turns out, while Paul didn't enter the World Coronation Series himself he has just as bright of a future. Paul's going to become a Gym Leader.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 114 of Pokemon Journeys saw Ash reuniting with Paul for the first time since the Diamond and Pearl anime, and Paul explains that he didn't enter the World Coronation Series (despite clearly having the skill for it) because he just doesn't care for festivities. It's here that Ash and Paul make the most of their reunion and have a full on battle, and Paul test Ash not with his classic team, but a team full of Pokemon that he will likely face in the rest the tournament to come like Metagross, Garchomp and Gyarados.

When the two of them part ways, Professor Oak then explains to Ash that Paul came to see him to learn more about Pokemon because Paul has been asked to become a Gym Leader. It's not revealed as to whether or not he accepted, but it's implied that the series is now sending off Paul to a huge future. But what do you think? How do you feel about Paul becoming a Gym Leader? Which Pokemon could he have at is gym? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!