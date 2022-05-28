Pokemon Journeys Hypes Masters Tournament Battles in Special Trailer

✖

Pokemon Journeys has been setting the stage for the grand finale of the anime as Ash Ketchum has been working his way into becoming one of the top eight trainers in the World Coronation Series, and now it's hyping the battles to come in the final Masters Tournament between those top trainers with a special new trailer! When Ash finally worked his way into the Master Class tier of the world tournament, it was revealed that the rest of the final lineup included regional champions from across the entire series' history and thus fans were excited to see the battles play out between each of them.

While the final lineup for the Masters Eight had been revealed when Ash Ketchum worked his way into eighth place, the bracket for the final tournament between each of them is still very much a mystery. Given that each of them (except Alain, depending on who you ask), had become a full champion of their respective region, it's bound to lead to some explosive battles and you can check out the promo for these battles in question below as shared by the series' official Twitter account:

It was already exciting enough for Ash to win the Alolan league and finally become a regional champion, but now there's a full chance for Ash to become one of the best trainers in the world overall. The series has seen Ash face off against his past in very real ways, and thus overcame these challenges through the World Coronation Series battles so far. Now that he's going up against some of the opponents he not only lost to, but never had a proper battle against before, there are lots of reasons to be excited for what's to come.

There are teases as to which of these champions will be facing off against one another as part of the final tournament bracket, but it's still far too hard to tell exactly who will be battling who when all is said and done. It's even tougher to try and figure out whether or not Ash will be successful in getting his dream rematch against Leon at the end of it all as well.