Pokemon Journeys Shows Just How Close Ash and Lucario’s Bond Really is

Pokemon Journeys showed how close Ash and Lucario’s bond really is with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has finally done what fans had been asking for a long time and had a Lucario join Ash’s team. The two were very close right off the bath as when the young Riolu was still within its egg, its aura seemed to resonate with Ash. Now that the two of them had prepared to go to the next level with Mega Evolution, this resonant aura has come back into play to help the both of them find each other.

The newest episode of the series saw Ash and Lucario attempt to reach a new power as Ash needs as many tricks he can get the more he rises through the ranks of the World Coronation Series. Heading to the Kalos region and getting help from Korrina, the two of them go to an island to search for Lucarionite. When the two of them are separated, Lucario and Ash end up resonating with one another’s aura to not only find each other, but eventually find the Lucarionite they so sorely need. Check it out:

Episode 84 of the series picks up from the tease that Ash would be pursuing Mega Evolution as one of the things he’ll need to make it higher in the World Coronation Series, and it’s decided that he would pursue Lucario’s Mega form specifically. Heading to an island for some Lucarionite, the two of them not only find it thanks to Lucario’s aura, but are able to successfully win the opportunity to use it when they’re tested by Gurkinn in a surprise Mega Evolution battle. Thankfully Ash got it just in time as he’s got a big rematch on the way.

It was revealed that his next battle in the Ultra Class was going to be up against Bea, and given how tough of an opponent she was before, he’s going to need all the help he can get if he wants to continue his quest to get into the Master Class. But what do you think of Ash and Lucario’s close bond in Pokemon Journeys? Are you happy to see a Lucario in Ash’s team at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!