Pokemon Journeys Gives Ash and Lucario Mega Upgrade

Pokemon Journeys has just given Ash and Lucario a mega upgrade with the newest episode of the anime! While fans are waiting for the next wave of new episodes to hit on Netflix outside of Japan, the series has been airing on a weekly basis and sees Ash continue climbing his way up through the Ultra Class of the World Coronation Series. He’s facing off against some of his toughest opponents yet in this class, but in order to keep up has been digging deep into the bag of tricks and experience he’s accumulated over his journeys throughout the various regions over the years.

As Ash continues to make his way through the Ultra Class and readies for his next battle, he heads back to the Kalos region and gets some help from Korrina (who he had defeated in an earlier episode of the series). After she gives him a key stone for his potential Pokemon’s Mega Evolution, Lucario’s aura starts to glow and they begin a hunt to nab its correspondent Mega Evolution stone. Thus, Ash and Lucario end up with their own Lucarionite as the episode comes to an end.

Great episode! Ash finally got a Key Stone and Mega Stone (Lucarionite), and he can now use Mega Evolution with Lucario! Also, it was nice to see Korrina return again! She gave Ash a Mega Glove and went to Mega Island with Ash and Go as Ash and Lucario looked for the Lucarionite. pic.twitter.com/qhIoqgVpYA — Angel (3-3) (@Games23_) October 23, 2021

Episode 84 of the series sees Ash and Lucario (along with Goh and Korrina) heading to a mysterious island where the two of them follow Lucario’s aura until coming across a shining stone pillar. The two of them are separated at first, but are able to reunite with one another due to the close connections of their auras. Not only that, but upon reaching the pillar it’s revealed that there indeed was a Lucarionite hiding inside of the pillar.

The two of them then suddenly do battle with Korrina’s grandfather Gurkinn (who disguises himself in order to test Ash anonymously), who then battles against them with a Mega Evolved Alakazam. The two of them unsurprisingly win, and now they are in possession of a Lucarionite that will help Lucario evolve to the next level. It comes at the perfect time too as Ash has already been assigned his next tough battle in the World Coronation Series as the episode comes to an end. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Ash getting some Lucarionite of his own? Excited to see Lucario Mega Evolve soon?