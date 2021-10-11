Pokemon Journeys Preview Teases Ash’s Hunt for Lucarionite

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is teasing Ash’s hunt for Lucarionite with the preview for the next episode of the anime! The World Coronation Series is heating up for Ash Ketchum as he and Goh continue to make their way through every region introduced in the anime thus far. Ash has come face to face with some tough opponents as he’s climbed the ranks, and the Ultra Class is going to be one of his toughest challenges yet so it seems like Ash is going to be using his years of experience to help get an edge over his next challenges.

Previous battles in the anime have seen Ash not only utilize the new Gigantamax technique from the Galar region, but have seen him return to some of the techniques he picked up in the Alola region like the Z-Move. But now it seems like Ash will be dipping into what he learned in the Kalos region and bring about his own take on the Mega Evolution for the first time. Now that he’s got his own Lucario for the first time in the series, all he needs is to nab some Lucarionite and he’ll be hunting for it in the next episode. Check out the preview:

https://youtu.be/u-NAEm4rSFs

Episode 84 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “The Lucarionite! Adventure in Mega Island!” and it’s described as such, “[Ash] will have to power up even further now that he’s aiming for Master Class, which is above [Ultra Class]! If he masters Mega Evolution alongside Z-Moves and Gigantamax, even becoming a Champion may not just be a dream! Since [Ash] and Lucario are connected through a strong bond, they should be able to use Mega Evolution. By locating a Lucarionite, they’ll be able to obtain further power! The search for Lucarionite sends [Ash] and his friends to Mega Island! Will they be able to find one?!”

One of the best aspects of the newest iteration of the series is seeing Ash gather all of the experience from all the regions he has already traveled through in the past and utilizing them to make himself stronger. He's actively getting the best advantages from each of those regions with the sole drive to become the best in the world, and he has a real shot at it if he ends up using everything in his arsenal.