Pokemon Journeys Drops Clever Team Rocket Easter Egg

Pokemon Journeys hasn't simply given Ash Ketchum and Goh some big upgrades via some powerful new pocket monsters, it brought back Team Rocket with new technology that allowed them to access a bevy of terrifying new partners, and a recent episode of the anime took the opportunity to give us a clever Easter Egg about Jesse's earlier partner. Though Ash and Goh have mostly been struggling against the trainers within the Galar region, looking to capture more powerful partners in a bid to achieve the titles of greatest Pokemon trainers in the world, Team Rocket is clearly waiting in the wings.

Jesse and James have been tormenting Ash Ketchum since the early days of the Pokemon franchise, looking to steal his Pikachu while also adding additional stolen pocket monsters to Giovanni's nefarious organization. Though the trio of Jesse, James, and Meowth have primarily been seen as villains that are to be laughed at for the most part, rather than being actual threats to Ash and his rotating friends, Journeys has definitely tried to increase the threat level for Team Rocket. With new technology at their behest that allows the trio of villains to partner up with some of the strongest Pokemon captured by Team Rocket, it's clear that Jesse and James will continue to have a future in the anime franchise.

Twitter User Anipoke Fandom shared this adorable Easter Egg that has Jesse next to a coffee cup that uses a design from Arbok, the killer snake that was her earliest partner since the days when it followed alongside her as Ekans while battling against Ash, Brock, and Misty:

Jessie with the Arbok themed mug. That's a nice easter egg reference! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/zJ9QxXufIu — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) March 5, 2021

Team Rocket is slated to appear in the upcoming Pokemon film, Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle, which will be hitting North America later this year, though their role in the film is still something of a mystery that will be introducing the wild boy Coco and the mythical Pokemon known as Zarude.

