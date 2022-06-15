Pokemon Journeys Promo Kicks Off Ash's Masters Tournament

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up to kick off Ash Ketchum's run through the Masters Tournament with the promo for the next episode of the series! The latest iteration of the anime series is setting the stage for its final climax in Japan, and Ash will be facing some of his toughest foes yet. The Master Class of the World Coronation Series is full of champions from across the various Pokemon regions seen in the past, and fans will finally get to see all of them do battle against one another in some of the fiercest battles in the entire anime to this date.

Episode 115 of the series is teasing the start of this long awaited Masters Tournament that will see Ash battling against the seven other trainers to have risen to the top of the World Coronation Series overall. This includes the likes of trainers Ash has faced off against before, and some new trainers that he has yet to face in the anime. But there's also the risk of actually not getting his chance to face off against Leon again as it's a pretty stacked bracket. Check out the promo for Episode 115 of the series below:

Episode 115 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "The Curtain Rises! The Masters Tournament!" and the synopsis for it teases the episode as such, "The biggest tournament in history, the 'Masters Tournament,' which determines the pinnacle of Pokemon battles, has begun, and [Ash and Goh] have come to the Galar region, [Wyndon Stadium], where the battle will take place. There, [Ash meets Leon's] younger brother, Hop, and suddenly a battle begins!?? After that, [Goh] decides to watch the battles with Hop. And now the first match of the first round, a battle between [Leon and Alain] is about to begin with [Ash] watching."

As for what we can expect to see in the Masters Tourrnament itself, the quarterfinals bracket for the grand finale breaks down as such:

Leon (Ranked 1st) vs. Alain (Ranked 6th)

Lance (Ranked 4th) vs. Diantha (Ranked 5th)

Cynthia (Ranked 2nd) vs. Iris (Ranked 7th)

Steven (Ranked 3rd) vs. Ash (Ranked 8th)

It's tough to predict which champions will face off against the others, so what do you think? What do you hope to see in the Masters Tournament? Which champions are you most excited to see do battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!