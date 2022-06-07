Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases Another Rival's Debut

✖

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for Ash Ketchum's final tournament against some of the toughest trainers in the world, and a new synopsis from a coming episode of the series is teasing another major rival will be making their debut in the anime soon enough! The newest iteration of the anime series threw out the previous formula of working through a single region and instead opened up the entire world to Ash as he fought his way through a tournament against some of the toughest foes from his past (with some new faces in the mix). Unfortunately, this also meant that fans have yet to see some of Galar's favorites in the anime.

These Galar newbies have popped up here and there over the course of the anime, and the biggest of these new additions was Galar's champion Leon, who is actually the top ranked trainer of the world. Serving as Ash's rival for the anime this time around, it seems that with the Masters Tournament kicking into high gear in the coming weeks with its airing in Japan, fans will soon get to see his younger brother Hop make his way to the anime according to the synopsis from a future episode.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 115 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Opening! The Masters Tournament!" and the synopsis for it (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) teases it as such, "The biggest tournament in history, the 'Masters Tournament,' which determines the pinnacle of Pokemon battles, has begun, and [Ash and Goh] have come to the Galar region, [Wyndon Stadium], where the battle will take place. There, [Ash meets Leon's] younger brother, Hop, and suddenly a battle begins!?? After that, [Goh] decides to watch the battles with Hop."

There's an interesting tease about a battle to come in the episode with Hop's debut, but thankfully it seems like he's not going to be in the mix of battle as he's hoping to root for his brother in the major tournament. As for Ash, at least it seems like the final tournament in the World Coronation Series will be kicking off in full soon enough. But what do you think? How do you feel about Hop finally coming to the Pokemon anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!