Pokemon Journeys Preview Teases Mega Evolution vs. Gigantamax Battle

Pokemon Journeys is teasing a Mega Evolution vs. Gigantamax battle with the preview for the next episode of the series! One of the most exciting aspects of Ash journeying through the past regions of the franchise in the newest iteration of the anime is not only seeing him reunited with old friends and foes, but seeing him utilize some old tricks that he has acquired from over the years. This has all come to a head as Ash continues to make his way through the Ultra Class of the World Coronation Series, and it seems we’ll see two regional power ups battling one another in the next episode.

The newest episode of the series officially kicked off Ash and Bea’s third match as they are both competing to make their way to the Master Class, and both of them had grown stronger to the point where Ash made sure he was ready for this battle by bringing in a key stone and Lucarionite from the Kalos region that he had spent the last couple of episodes searching for. It was revealed that Bea had brought her Gigantamax band to the battle as well, and the next episode will see the two of them in a much bigger clash. Check out the preview for Episode 86 of Pokemon Journeys below:

https://youtu.be/WWvfMcsh9eM

Episode 86 of the series is titled “Mega Evolution vs. Gigantamax” and the first synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “The battle between [Ash and Bea] begins. And as the match seesaws back and forth, they both eventually end up with one Pokemon left. [Ash] now faces [Bea] with his Mega evolved Lucario.” As the synopsis and preview suggest, we’ll be seeing not only Ash’s Mega Lucario in action for the first time (which is especially big considering that Lucario had refused to use Mega Evolution during the battle’s first half) but seeing how that looks against a Gigantamax Machamp.

This teases the kind of scale and gimmick mix ups that we’ll be seeing through the rest of the World Coronation Series, and now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not Ash successfully wins this battle and makes his way through the upper ranks of the Ultra Class and beyond. But what do you think? Ready to see Ash’s Mega Lucario in action against a Gigantamax Machamp? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!