Pokemon Journeys Kicks Off Ash vs. Bea Rematch

Pokemon Journeys has kicked off a new rematch between Ash and Bea with its newest episode! As Ash continues to rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, he has come face to face with all sorts of strong opponents from not only his past but from his newer adventures as well. He’s had some interesting rivals this time around, however, with Ash deciding to set his eyes on the Galar Champion Leon and the Stow-On-Side Gym Leader, Bea. Bea has been Ash’s toughest opponent in the Coronation Series thus far.

They have had two battles as part of the World Coronation Series so far, and each of them has won a single battle each. Now the two of them have a chance to settle things once and for all through a third and final battle as part of the Ultra Class. Bea is currently ranked 30th, and Ash is ranked 64th, and the two of them need to go through each other in order to have a chance at making their way to the Master Class. That means that the newest episode officially kicked off their big battle:

https://twitter.com/raboot_bunnie/status/1454283780017950729?s=20

Episode 85 of the series started off their major fight between the two rivals, and and it’s confirmed that the rules of the World Coronation Series allow trainers to either enter their battles with Z-Moves (something Ash has taken advantage of already in his battle against Volkner), Dynamax (something Bea plans to use because their facing off on top of a Gigantamax energy spot), or Mega Evolution (what Ash has been spending time to obtain in the previous episode with he and Lucario’s journey to the Kalos region).

With three Pokemon each, it’s revealed throughout the episode that Bea has brought her Grapploct, Hawlucha, and Machamp and Ash has brought his Pikachu and Lucario (with his third choice yet to be revealed). The two of them have exchanged a number of powerful blows already, but as of the end of the episode neither has lost one of their Pokemon. But it’ll be clear that the two of them will be getting serious with this next episode, and they’ll settle things between one another once and for all.

