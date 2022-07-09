Pokemon Reveals Winner of Lance vs. Diantha Battle

Pokemon Journeys is making its way through the fierce battles between champions in the Masters Tournament, and with the newest episode has revealed the winner of the battle between Lance and Diantha! Ash Ketchum had been working his way up through the World Coronation Series thus far, and now finds himself up against some of the best trainers in the world overall. With Leon and Alain kicking off the quarterfinals in style with their match, the second battle of the tournament is pitting the Kanto and Johto champion Lance against the Kalos champion Diantha. Which led to an ultimate victor between the two.

Pokemon Journeys has finally returned with the second battle of the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament, and Lance and Diantha had just as fierce of a 3 vs. 3 battle as fans would expect for them to have. Despite the advantages each trainer brought to the table in terms of strength, Diantha ended up securing the tight victory against Lance with some key strategies and weakness exploitation that ultimately led Lance to his downfall. It also helped that Diantha had Mega Gardevoir and powerful Fairy type attacks on her side:

I had Diantha winning this battle before it even happened but she knew she had it the bag the moment it became a 1v1 and once Lance's Gigantamax ran out she called checkmate pure strategic genius

Diantha is officially a top 4 champion since she's in the semi-finals

Episode 116 kicked off Diantha and Lance's match in full, and Lance's team of choice consisted of Dragonite, the fan favorite Red Gyarados, and surprisingly Hydreigon. This was in comparison to Diantha's use of Aurorus, Gourgeist, and Gardevoir. Although Lance's Dragon Pokemon seemed to take the big victories early on as they powered through each of Diantha's tricks and defenses, Diantha's strategy ended up proving to be that much more fruitful as she was able to stay strong against each of Lance's big attacks as the battle wore on.

This ultimately led to a confrontation between Diantha's Mega Gardevoir and a Dynamax Dragonite that Lance had been using throughout the battle. Dragonite was already weakened enough as it was, and Lance was only holding out with Dynamax to try and by time for a full attack from Dragonite when the Dynamax period ended. This turned out to be the case when he went for one final Hyper Beam only to be hit with Mega Gardevoir's Moonblast. Diantha then wins and moves on to the semifinals against Leon as the Masters Tournament continues.

