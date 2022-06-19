Pokemon Journeys Brings Back Alain's Mega Charizard X: Watch

Pokemon Journeys has officially brought Alain back to the anime with the newest episode of the series, and that means that fans got to see Alain's Mega Charizard X in action too! Ash Ketchum has been spending the newest iteration of the anime series working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and now he has reached the climax of this challenge as the Masters Tournament between the final eight competitors has officially kicked off with the series' run in Japan. The one standout of these final trainers was Alain, who might have won the Kalos tournament but isn't considered a regional champion.

When fans saw that Alain was returning to the anime after several years away as part of the Masters Tournament, there was an excitement over potentially not only seeing him have a rematch with Ash but bring out his Mega Charizard X as well. But with the newest episode of the series, his match in the World Coronation Series ended up being the first in the quarterfinals bracket against the former world champion, Leon. This means we also got to see Mega Charizard X once more, and you can check it out as spotted by @Ockomet on Twitter:

Alain decides to unleash his ace card: Mega Charizard X!!!!



And he got trashed by Leon’s Charizard. But tbh, what did y’all expect? He still fought well and it shows just how strong Leon is. Alain got done good here#anipoke pic.twitter.com/28rd3nIBK9 — Ocko🌴🌺 (@Ockomet) June 18, 2022

Episode 115 of Pokemon Journeys has recently released in Japan, and Alain and Leon kicked off the first major battle of the Masters Tournament. While we got to see Mega Charizard X in the midst of battle against Leon's Charizard, it was over just as quickly as it began as Leon proved his dominance and why he's so undefeated in the first place. Unfortunately, this also means that fans will likely never get to see the rematch with Ash that fans have been anxious to see in action since he was confirmed to return to the anime.

It also goes to show that while Alain was strong enough with the use of Mega Evolution to make his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series so far, it wasn't enough against the rest of the champions. This also goes to show that Ash is going to have to do some major work to not only make his way through his respective battles, but will need to do so against Leon as well if he gets that chance.

How do you feel seeing Mega Charizard X in action again after all this time? How are you liking the Masters Tournament in Pokemon Journeys so far? Which battles are you most excited to see next?