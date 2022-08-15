Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up the Masters Tournament Semifinals

Pokemon Journeys is finally kickstarting the semifinals round of the Masters Tournament with its next episode airing overseas, and the synopsis for the next entry is teasing what to expect from this highly anticipated round of battles! The anime has seen Ash Ketchum climbing up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series thus far until he made it to the final tournament featuring eight of the strongest trainers in the world overall. With the quarterfinals matches showing what each regional champion was capable of, only the best of the best remain as the tournament continues working its way to the grand finals.

The semifinals for the Masters Tournament teased that we would not only get to see a battle between Leon and Kalos Champion Diantha, but a highly anticipated battle between Ash and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia. These matches can really go either way as the finals fast approach, and now we have gotten a little more of what to expect from this game changing round as the first match of the semifinals begins with the next episode of the series airing in Japan later this week (but unfortunately will not be airing in other regions for some time).

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 121 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Semifinals I: Overwhelming Victory!" and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) teases it as such, "The day of the Masters Tournament semifinals. Before the match [Ash] meets his opponent, Sinnoh Champion [Cynthia] during special training with his Pokemon. [As] hears from [Cynthia], who is also making final adjustments before the match, about how she met her partner Garchomp. Meanwhile at [Wyndon Stadium], the battle between [Leon and Diantha] in the first match is about to get underway. The fierce semifinals are about to begin!"

It's not hard to guess that Leon will likely win the battle against Diantha, so the real draw is Ash's battle with Cynthia. It's their first real battle against one another in the series so far, and will likely serve as a send off to this long tease. It's a pivotal time for Ash as he's closer than ever to winning the final tournament (or at least getting to the finals for that Leon rematch), but he could very well lose it all here against such a notable veteran.

How do you feel about Pokemon getting ready for the Masters Tournament semifinals? What are you hoping to see from these battles?