Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles Announced

It looks like Pokemon is about to bring one of its newest specials to fans outside of Japan! After all, it wasn't that long ago audiences were given a treat after Pokemon Legends Arceus debuted. Pokemon Journeys took the time to explore the far-flung game with a very special trip to Sinnoh, and now, The Pokemon Company has announced the special will be released in the U.S. soon.

"Today, The Pokemon Company International announced a new Pokemon animated special, Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles is coming to Netflix this September," the brand just announced in a new press release. "Inspired by the popular Pokemon Legends: Arceus video game, the special follows Ash, his Pikachu, and friends as they adventure and explore the Sinnoh region."

According to The Pokemon Company, this new special will be released on Netflix starting September 23rd. However, some very lucky fans will get to preview the English version at the Pokemon World Championships in London. The premiere will be held on August 19th, so those planning to attend the event better get in line early. After all, the event will be first-come, first serve.

If you are not caught up with Pokemon Journeys, you can always catch the anime's current English dubbed episodes on Netflix. Over in Japan, the series is wading through its final act as Ash Ketchum is finally battling through its championship tournament. It wasn't long ago the boy took down Steven Stone, and the tournament has more to do before it can crown a world champion!

