Pokemon Journeys Features Ash's World Championship Homecoming

Pokemon Journeys has done what many considered impossible in finally having Ash Ketchum achieve his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion, following over two decades of adventures as the anime adaptation's protagonist. With Ash slated to remain a part of the television series moving forward, the television series has taken the opportunity to bring him back to his hometown and interact with his loved ones who have helped him along the way. While Ash's return might have fans rejoicing, his future with Goh is still anyone's guess.

Ash's continued involvement in Pokemon Journeys might come as a surprise considering that Ketchum has achieved his dream, but the trainer's status as the world champion might definitely give anime fans some interesting stories moving forward. Now that Ash has defeated Leon, he is on an entirely different level than what we've seen from him in the past, and this might warrant battles the likes of which Ketchum hasn't experienced as plenty of trainers will be gunning to achieve victory against the current world champ. Prior to any new battles, Ash has earned a breather and takes the opportunity to celebrate with both his mother and Professor Oak, while also reuniting with the many pocket monsters that he's added to his team over the years.

Pokemon Homecoming

Twitter Accounts are celebrating Ash Ketchum's return to Kanto as he is getting ready to embark on another major journey which will most likely end this current season and open up the anime adaptation to visit the new region that has been introduced in the latest Nintendo Switch game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Goh has been a worthy ally to Ketchum throughout this latest season of Pokemon's anime, but like so many other right-hand men to Ash in the past, it seems as though the trainer obsessed with Mew might be bowing out of the series in an effort to continue to journey with Project Mew. It will be interesting to not only see what future challenges arise for the current world champion but also if Ash will be traveling solo with Pikachu by his side or if anime fans will see Ketchum gain a new companion.

