Pokemon Synopsis Teases an Emotional Ash Reunion

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for the end of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing an emotional reunion coming for Ash Ketchum! The 25th Anniversary season of the anime started out with Ash and new main character Goh lining up their goals for the new season. Surprisingly, fans were able to see the both of them actually achieving these respective dreams over the course of the series. Now it's just a matter of seeing where the future of the Pokemon anime will be taking the two of them from this point forward.

But while Ash's future in the Pokemon anime is all but certain regardless of what kind of future region he will be traveling next, Goh's future is a little less clear. This is the point in the series where Ash's companions usually decide to either continue their journeys with him or go off into their own adventures. Looking into the synopsis upon the two heroes coming back together in the next episode, Goh has some thoughts about where he might go next.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

What Happens in Pokemon Journeys Episode 135?

Episode 135 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Pokemon! I'm Glad I Met You!" and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), "Ash and Goh reunite at Cerise Laboratory after completing their respective challenges. They decide to go camping with Chloe. Surrounded by nature, filled with Pokemon as far as the eye can see, the three reminisce about their childhood memories with Pokemon but...there's something Goh isn't able to tell Ash..."

It seems like Goh will be making a big decision after successfully reuniting with Mew in the Project Mew expedition in the newest episode of the anime. Ash is now a world champion, and Goh has a clear slate for his dreams of the future, so it's a question of whether or not they will be sticking together in the next phase of the anime as it takes on the Paldea region from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games that just released this Fall.

What do you think Goh wants to tell Ash? Do you think Goh will be a part of Pokemon's next big anime series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!