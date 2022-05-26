Pokemon Journeys Titles Hype Paul's Return

✖

Pokemon Journeys has been setting the stage for Paul's return to the anime for quite some time, and a new title revealed for an upcoming episode is further hyping the comeback of one of Ash Ketchum's biggest rivals in the anime's history! The newest iteration of the anime has already brought back some of Ash's biggest foes and friends over the course of its episodes so far, but there have been some major faces fans have been holding out hope to see again. With the fourth opening theme sequence already teasing Paul, it seems like he's getting ready for his full debut.

As Pokemon Journeys gets ready for the grand finale with its latest slate of episodes, one of the big returns fans had been bracing for was Paul's. Before the Masters Eight lineup was officially revealed it had seemed like Ash's former rival might have worked his way into the top trainers of the world, but with it confirmed to feature a lot of regional champions there was no way to gauge when Paul would actually return. Thankfully, it seems like he's coming in Episode 114 of the series, which is airing on June 10th in Japan.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Ash has been gearing up for the start of the Masters Tournament in these past few episodes, and according to the title for Episode 112 (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), Ash will be taking on Paul as part of some special training for the final tournament, "Special training: Battle of Flames! [Paul vs. Ash!]" With Ash getting ready to take on some of his toughest challengers yet as he handles the champions from many of the other regions of the series, it only makes sense for him to train for it with one of his most challenging rivals.

The last time we had seen Paul in action, he was very adamant about his particular way of training and this ultimately led to his big clash with Ash over the course of their series. But as the franchise continues, we'll see whether or not Paul has grown as much as many of the other returning characters have been shown to grow already.