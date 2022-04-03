Pokemon Journeys Readies for Paul’s Return in New Trailer

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for Paul’s major return to the anime with a new trailer hyping up its next slate of episodes! With the Pokemon celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its anime this year, there’s no better iteration of the series to do this with than the latest. As Ash Ketchum continues rising through the ranks of the World Coronation Series so far, he has been exploring all of the past regions of the franchise in order to do it. He’s had battles with all sorts of familiar foes from the past, and this includes some of his biggest rivals.

While fans have seen a number of fan favorite friends, foes, and trainers making their return to the anime in the episodes so far, there are a few characters still needing to be checked off the list. One of the biggest returns was teased as part of the latest opening theme sequence for Pokemon Journeys that set up Paul’s big return to the anime, and now fans have gotten a new look at that comeback in the latest trailer hyping up the anime’s next major climax. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s yet to be revealed which episode Paul will be making an appearance in, but it seems like he and Ash will be getting into a fierce battle of some sort. It’s only fitting for one of the more intense rivals Ash has battled over the years, but it also makes one wonder why he’s made a return at all. With Ash now at the top of the Ultra Class with his latest victory in the World Coronation Series (meaning only the Top 8 trainers of the Master Class are ahead of him in the tournament), Paul’s return to the series could be as one of Ash’s main opponents to face off against.

As Ash rises through the ranks even more, Paul's return could end up helping him in ways that he wouldn't expect. Maybe seeing a major rival once more will help Ash channel the fire he needs for the tougher battles to come, but it definitely makes for one exciting comeback in a series that has already had a ton of these equally exciting comebacks so far.