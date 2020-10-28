Pokemon Journeys Introduces Galar's Legendary Monsters

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has officially begun a new arc based on the events of the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, and introduced Galar's legendaries to the anime with the newest episode of the series. Taking on the Darkest Day arc of the Sword and Shield games, Ash Ketchum and Goh had traveled back to the Galar region in order to inspect mysterious Dynamaxed Pokemon appearing in greater numbers than ever. But before making it to the Galar region officially, the two of them have a bump in the road when they stumble into a strange forest covered in fog.

For fans who have played through the Darkest Day arc of Sword and Shield, they'll recognize this forest as a stand in for the Slumbering Weald. This also means that inside are Zacian and Zamazenta. As many fans had theorized since the anime teased the debut of these two legendaries, Ash had faced off against Zacian and Goh had faced off against Zamazenta.

I love the execution of this scene! Despite being a near carbon copy of the games they managed to make the encounters feel really mystical and special. The choice of music plays a very important part in that obviously #anipoke pic.twitter.com/pvvqLLhUvv — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) October 25, 2020

The anime has been pretty distinct about its blue and red color scheme for Ash Ketchum and Goh. Further highlighting the fact that they are equal protagonists of the series, Ash has been seen with a blue color scheme. Elements such as highlights during the opening theme, jacket, shorts, shoes and Riolu as a major part of his team eventually pay off with his facing off against the Pokemon Sword's blue mascot legendary Zacian.

As for Goh, he's been seen with a red scheme. He's got that flash of red in his hoodie and socks, and his main partner is Raboot, the fire type starter. This all pays off with Goh facing off against Pokemon Shield's red mascot legendary, Zamazenta. But as it turns out, they are ethereal forms of the two. So neither Ash nor Goh was able to land a successful hit. If it's anything like the original Darkest Day arc, it won't be long before we see these legendaries again.

How do you feel about Pokemon Journeys' take on Pokemon Sword and Shield's legendaries? Which Legendary came out looking better, Zacian or Zamazenta? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the Darkest Day arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!