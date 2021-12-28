Pokemon Legends: Arceus Shares New Details for Anime Special

Pokemon Journeys has dropped new details about its new anime special all about the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game! One of the ways Pokemon Journeys has been able to celebrate the past thus far is having the freedom to see Ash and Goh exploring any region of the franchise they want each episode. This has led to a few special arcs tying the anime into the proper events of the video game releases, but fans had been wondering how that could work with a game that takes place years in the past of the Pokemon world like Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This month saw a two-episode special tying Pokemon Journeys into the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with the return of Dawn, Cynthia, and the Sinnoh region, and now there will be a new special coming to Amazon Prime Japan next month that will launch both Ash and Goh (and seemingly a returning Dawn) into the past as they come face to face with the Legendary Pokemon, Arceus.

The four episode special, titled Pokemon: Arceus Who is Called a God, will be launching the first two episodes with Amazon Prime Japan on January 21st, and the final two episodes will be lining up with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 28th. Amazon’s official website for the special revealed a few screenshots that see how Ash and Goh have gone back into the past and come face to face with some notable Legendaries while using some of the technology fans will see in the new game.

With it being an exclusive streaming with Amazon in Japan, this new special has yet to reveal any details about a potential international release. Pokemon Master Journeys is now streaming with Netflix, so there’s bound to be some interesting conversations to have about this new special. As for Pokemon Master Journeys, Part 2 of the series will be launching on January 21st as well so fans outside of Japan will at least have some new episodes of the anime to enjoy either way the international release of this special shakes out.

What do you think? Are you curious to see how the anime handles this new Pokemon Legends: Arceus special? What are you hoping to see in these new episodes?