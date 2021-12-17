Netflix Announces Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 Release Date

Netflix has announced when they will be releasing Part 2 of Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series! As the newest iteration of the Pokemon anime continues airing on a weekly basis in Japan, international fans are noticing some of the major moments from later episodes to come. It’s made waiting for the newest batch of episodes to hit Netflix all the more tough to bear, and thankfully it won’t be too much longer until the next wave of episodes is available to stream on Netflix as a release date for the next batch has now been officially set.

Netflix has announced that Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series will be releasing its Part 2 of episodes on January 21st next year. It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes this will include, but it’s likely it will include a full 12 episode cour much like the previous parts released for Pokemon Master Journeys and the previous Pokemon Journeys series. With the first batch of episodes covering Episode 29-40 of the Japanese run, this likely will cover Episodes 41-52.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This particular batch of episodes includes some pretty big moments for Ash and Goh along with some returning old favorites, new challenges, and many more things to be excited about when the new episodes hit next year. If you wanted to catch up to the series before the new episodes debut, both the original Pokemon Journeys run and Pokemon Master Journeys are now streaming with Netflix. The Pokemon Company and Netflix officially describe Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series as such:

“It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!”

Have you been checking out Pokemon Journeys on Netflix? Are you excited to see the next batch of episodes next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN