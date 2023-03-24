Pokemon Finally Defines "Pokemon Master"

Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master has aired its final episode in Japan and with it, anime fans must say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as the series' leads. Following Ash's victory to become the new world champion at the Masters 8 Tournament, there was still a big question that was brought to his attention by his eternal rival, Gary Oak. For over twenty years, fans have wondered what a "Pokemon Master" truly is, but now, we finally have our answer thanks to Ash.

Earlier, it was revealed that the season taking place without Ash would be titled Pokemon Horizons, seeing new trainers Liko and Roy taking the reins and perhaps working on becoming Pokemon masters themselves. While Ketchum might be the world champion, his definition of what it would mean to become a master of Pokemon means that he still has a long way to go before achieving his dream. While the anime adaptation hasn't completely shut the door on Ash and Pikachu, as creators behind the scenes have stated that it might be possible for them to return in the future, the Pokemon anime will most likely not see them make a comeback for quite some time.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

What Is A Pokemon Master?

In the final episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, Ash says the following when it comes to becoming a Pokemon Master, "Becoming the champion wasn't my goal. I'm still just a challenger, I think. The world still has lots of Pokemon that I haven't even seen. I want to meet them and befriend them all. That's what it would mean to become a Pokemon master!"

In breaking down the definition, it is clear that Ash will most likely never truly be a Pokemon master based on his explanation though it's clear that his travels will continue even if they aren't featured front and center in the anime itself. Since it was announced that Liko and Roy would be taking over the series, fans have wondered if the next season will feature a time skip and potentially give us an Ash Ketchum who is much further along in his career. After all, Ash at ten years old has already become a world champion, who knows how far he could go?

