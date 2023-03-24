Pokemon Says Goodbye To Ash With Final Scene: Watch

The day has finally come when Ash Ketchum and Pikachu leave the Pokemon anime series. Following a stellar career of over two decades of anime episodes that number over one thousand to date, it's time for the iconic pair to march into the sunset. With the television series announcing that the next season will run with the title, Pokemon Horizons, Ash's final moments as the main protagonist have found their way online as the episode has aired in Japan.

The Pokemon anime might have given fans a number of Pokemon series that acted as spin-offs to Ash's journey, but Ketchum and Pikachu have been in the driver's seat for the main television series throughout. The last episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master saw not just some teary goodbyes for Ash and his yellow partner, but also threw in quite a few surprising moments. Team Rocket was able to return to trouble the duo once again, while Ash found himself getting another surprising reunion from one of his old pocket monsters in Pidgeot. On top of these shocking moments, Ash also said goodbye to Misty and Brock for what might be the last time, as his two friends wandered off to parts unknown.

Pokemon: Ash's Goodbye

In the final moments of Ash and Pikachu's tenure, the pair come across a fork in the road, letting fate decide which way they'll go. With Ash revealing in the episode that his goal of becoming a Pokemon master is one that most likely will never end, it will be interesting to see how Ketchum changes should he return down the line. Now, however, it's time for a new generation to lead the charge when it comes to Pokemon training.

After almost 26 years of adventures, Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon, Pikachu conclude their journey in the Pokémon anime. I can’t express how grateful I am to @rica_matsumoto3 ❤️ Thank you for everything, Ash and Pikachu. I will miss you both so much 😭❤️ #Anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/HupUepEK94 — Rafi (@ThePokeRaf) March 24, 2023

While Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are saying goodbye for now, there is the possibility that we'll see the iconic anime duo return in the future. The director of the series, Kunihiko Yuyama, has stated that there is always the possibility of the pair coming back to the series, though when and how is another story altogether. Having achieved his goal of becoming the Pokemon world champion, perhaps Ash Ketchum will one day become a Pokemon Master as well.

Are you sad to see Ash and Pikachu say goodbye? Do you want to see them return to the anime in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.