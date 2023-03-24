Pokemon Reveals The Fate of Team Rocket in Ash's Last Episode

It's time for trouble and make it double, one last time. Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master isn't just a farewell for Ash Ketchum, but for Jesse, James, and Meowth as well as the series' villains. While a previous installment saw the trio seemingly disbanding and leaving the criminal organization in the past, Team Rocket made a surprising return in Ash and Pikachu's final episode as the stars of the Pokemon anime. In classic Team Rocket fashion, the nefarious trio performs villainy in style for their potential last appearance.

So what happened to Team Rocket following their previous appearance in the Pokemon anime? Well, as the final episode of this season shows, the three were working in the cafe at Team Rocket HQ, operating the dining establishment and seemingly leaving their Pokemon stealing days behind them. Unfortunately for Ash and Pikachu, the three come to the realization that they need each other and return to challenge the main trainer once again. Luckily for Ketchum, before his yellow electric rodent is stolen, he gets a much-needed assist from his old Pidgeot, reuniting the two after years of being separated.

Team Rocket Is Blasting Off Again

Though Jesse, James, and Meowth were sent into the stratosphere once again by Ash and Pikachu, this wasn't the last we saw of the trio. In the final moments of the episode, before the main trainer departs the series, we see Team Rocket swearing to attempt to steal Pikachu forever and following closely behind the duo in one of their patented hot air balloons. While Team Rocket might return at some point in the future, this final episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is a solid departure for the villains.

Pokemon Horizons is set to focus on new trainers Liko and Roy, and while it hasn't been confirmed, it would seem that the new villains of the series will be known as "The Explorers". It makes sense to focus on new villains for new heroes, though if Ash should return at some point in the future, it wouldn't be too much of a shock to see Jesse, James, and Meowth do the same. Who else can blast off like these three?

Are you sad to say goodbye to Team Rocket? Do you think any villain team can live up to their Pokemon legacy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.