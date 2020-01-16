Creed’s Michael B. Jordan Was Just Picked By the Perfect Pokemon

Michael B. Jordan has enjoyed plenty of highs in his careers. From Creed to Black Panther and beyond, the actor has wowed audiences time and again. In the new year, the actor is hard at work as always, but there was something he had yet to do. But thanks to one Instagram filter, it seems Jordan was just honored his perfect Pokemon.

There’s only one Pokémon that’s just right for Michael B. Jordan 🥊 (via @michaelb4jordan | Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Ug1VPc2tjD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 16, 2020

Taking to social media, the actor shared a video a friend took of him using the ever-popular character quiz filter. In the past month of so, filters have taken over Instagram predicting perfect matches for users whether they’re from film or television. So when the Pokemon filter went live, we all knew Jordan was going to have to do it.

As you can see below, Jordan is nonchalant about the quiz while the filter goes through its roulette. The friend does trick him into taking a video when Jordan thinks he’s posing for a photo, but the white lie worked out. After all, the filter got a chance to choose Jordan’s Pokemon, and it is none other than Hitmonchan.

Yes, that is right. The Creed star was picked by Hitmonchan, and we cannot stop laughing at how spot-on the pick is.

For those who do not know, Hitmonchan is one of the original Pokemon to ever appear. The Fighting-type is vaguely humanoid as it stands on two legs and boxes for fun. With two gloves on his hands, Hitmonchan is dressed like an old-school boxer, and he is thought to be loosely inspired by Jackie Chan and boxer Hiroyuiki Ebihara.

Obviously, there is some sweet serendipity with this pick. Not only is Jordan a big fan of anime like Pokemon, but he got his big Hollywood break with Creed, a film where he plays a boxer. Now, the world has responded by aligning him with his own Hitmonchan, and fans could not be more tickled by the coincidence.

