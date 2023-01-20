Pokemon Gives Ash His First Loss as World Champion

Despite taking the title of the new Pokemon World Champion, it seems that the anime series is still pushing the idea that Ash Ketchum might have a ways to go before he can become a Pokemon Master. Following his win at the Masters 8 Tournament, the series is set to see Ash and Pikachu leave the series as the anime's top heroes but is giving fans some long-awaited reunions before the dynamic duo says goodbye. Now, one of these reunions has given Ash his first loss as the World Champion.

Pokemon Journeys as a series has been a celebration of Ash's long career as a Pokemon trainer, with several allies and enemies making a comeback to once again cross paths with the eternally young anime protagonist. Recently, water-type trainer Misty, one of Ash's first comrades that joined his globe-spanning adventures, returned to the series, revealing that she has changed a major part of her life. Misty had watched Ash's victory in the Masters 8 Tournament, and in doing so, ignited a spark inside herself that had her vacating her position as a Gym Leader and deciding to start traveling the world once again as she had done at the start of the series.

Who Beat Ash?

In the latest episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, Ash lost his fight against Misty, though it wasn't using his championship team, but rather, simply sending out Corphish which loses to Misty's Politoed who clearly had more power behind its blows:

Does this mean that Misty is the new Pokemon World Champion? No, as it would seem that the title can only switch hands during the Masters 8 Tournament, meaning that Ash will be holding onto the crown as he plans to exit the series. It will be interesting, with more of Ash's old friends confirmed to be making a comeback in these episodes, to see if Ketchum might lose once again as he potentially will test his skills against familiar allies.

