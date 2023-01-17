Pokemon's Finally Letting Ash Use All of His Pokemon for His Final Episodes

Pokemon is now working its way through a special series showing off Ash Ketchum one final time before the anime moves on without him in its next entry, and the anime is going on with a bang by finally letting him use all of the Pokemon he's caught over the years for his final adventures! One thing that remained consistent through the franchise thus far is Ash catching a brand new team of Pokemon for whatever new region he was traveling through. While there was some fan service here and there with brief returns of fan favorites, he rarely got to flex his true muscle from 25 years of travel.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is now airing its special series in Japan, and the first episode of this final series sees Ash traveling around the world following his becoming a world champion during the events of Pokemon Journeys. It's here that Ash starts to use Pokemon that he hasn't had on his team for a very long time, and not only that, but there's a mix up of the ones he uses as well as he's pulling from his different regions to help him out.

Which Pokemon Are Ash Using for His Final Episodes?

In the first episode of Ash's final series, Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master, Ash is revealed to have with him not the team that he had with Pokemon Journeys, but instead uses a Donphan, Sceptile, Noivern, and Buizel. Each of these distinctly comes from a different era in his travels, and it's the kind of team shake ups that fans have been hoping to see from Ash for a long time. It unfortunately didn't happen during his world championship travels, but it seems like we're getting it at last.

There's a tease that we'll see even more of his past Pokemon in his final run of the series, so fans are likely going to get even more fun mix ups that we could only dream up for the past 25 years. Now it's just a matter of whether or not we'll get to see any final heated battles for his teams before it's all over too.