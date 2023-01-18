Pokemon Anime Shares First-Look at Ash's Reunion With Misty

Ash Ketchum is preparing to retire as the star of Pokemon's anime adaptation, but before the new world champion and his trusty PIkachu bid a fond farewell to the television series to make way for two new trainers, classic characters from the anime's past will be making a comeback. One of the first trainers that Ash will be reuniting with is the Water-type trainer known as Misty, who was one of Ketchum's first friends that he made on his journey to become a Pokemon master and a new preview hints at the upcoming meeting.

Misty joined Ash and Brock on their journey early on in Pokemon's anime, eventually leaving to look over the gym in Cerulean City, though she was able to make a few appearances along the way in the television series since first leaving Ketchum's side. With each new region introduced in the anime, which typically arrived with every new season, Ash would often get new traveling partners, and the latest season, Pokemon Journeys, has done a fantastic job of giving Ketchum more than a few reunions not just with his fellow human trainers, but the many pocket monsters that he has captured over the years.

Pokemon: A Misty Goodbye

The Official Twitter Account for Pokemon's anime series shared the new preview that not only brings back Misty to Ash's path following his major win in the Masters 8 Tournament but also confirms that the water-type trainer still has the absent-minded Psyduck by her side to this day:

It will not only be interesting to see what other Pokemon characters say goodbye to Ash, but to see if any of Ketchum's friends will have a role to play in the next generation's story as Liko and Roy take the reins of the television series. A big theory that has been making the rounds on social media is that the female trainer, Liko, might in fact be related to Ketchum, with a clip in her hair looking strikingly similar to a design on Ash's cap.

What other past partners do you think will bid a fond farewell to Ash before he ditches the Pokemon anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.