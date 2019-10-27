New Pokemon Anime Shares First Stills Ahead of First Clip

Pokemon’s Sun and Moon anime has been laying the groundwork for its big finale, and that means that the next phase of the anime will be coming sooner than ever! We’ve seen a lot of promotional material teasing that the next Pokemon anime will be retooling things a bit, but it’s still very much shrouded in mystery. Thankfully now that we’re so close to its November premiere in Japan, the anime is starting to show off some concrete images of how this new anime will look. The latest episode of the series came with a tease that we’ll be seeing more soon.

As shared by Serebii.net, the Pokemon anime shared the first batch of images from the first episode of the new series featuring a cute team up between Pichu and Kangaskhan, which both provide a great example of the fact that the next anime will be exploring every region in the franchise thus far.

Serebii Picture: First images from the first episode of the new Pokémon Anime series https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/1SK7umL5k5 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 27, 2019

A new special dubbed, “Let’s Go To the World of Pocket Monsters with Marie Iitoyo! A Special Featuring a Thorough Rundown of the Pokémon Anime,” airing on November 10th will be revealing more information about the next era of the Pokemon anime. Hosted by Marie Iitoyo, the special will be featuring a new preview of the anime’s first episode. These stills from the first episode feature the young Kangaskhan because Iitoyo will be voicing the cuddly new addition for the series, too. Check out a video preview of the special below thanks to @AIR_News01 on Twitter:

An overview special for the new “Pokemon” anime will air November 10th 18:00 JST; hosted by Marie Iitoyo. It will feature a preview of the first episode #アニポケ#anipok pic.twitter.com/EcDTegsckF — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) October 27, 2019

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan, and is rebooting things by featuring every region in the franchise thus far instead of just the new region, Galar. Along with every region in the franchise, the new anime will have two protagonists.

The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.