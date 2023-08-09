Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Freebies

During yesterday's Pokemon Presents, a significant focus was placed on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. While players will have to wait until September 13th to experience the first set of DLC, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can grab some new freebies based on it right now. The freebies in question take the form of new profile icons, which can be downloaded for just a few Platinum Points. Appropriately enough, the first batch includes Mew and Mewtwo, who were announced for Scarlet and Violet during the Pokemon Presents.

Nintendo Switch Online has offered icons based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the past, and some of the icons in this new set are repeats of those previously offered, including designs based on Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. However, totally new ones will be offered as well, including Pokemon that will be introduced in the DLC. The first wave of these icons will be available through August 15th.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion will be releasing in two sets of DLC. The first of these is themed The Teal Mask, while the second is The Indigo Disk. Like the DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, players can expect new locations to explore, new characters to meet, and new Pokemon to catch. So far, several new Pokemon have been introduced that will appear in the DLC, including Dipplin, Archaludon, Raging Bolt, and Iron Crown, all of which were revealed yesterday.

DLC is a more recent addition to the Pokemon franchise, with expansions taking the place of the updated versions that were offered in the past. Previous Pokemon games would see updated versions like Pokemon Crystal or Pokemon Platinum released a year after their respective generations, forcing players to purchase a whole new game if they wanted to experience the new content, and also replay the campaign all over again. With DLC, players get to experience something a little cheaper, while also getting to explore new locations and story elements with their existing teams!



Are you excited for these Pokemon freebies? How did you feel about yesterday's Pokemon Presents? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!