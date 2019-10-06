One Kid’s Adorable Fan-Art Inspired Pokemon’s Latest Collectible

The Pokemon franchise is heading into new video game and anime eras this Fall, but no matter how much changes over the course of the long running series one thing remains the same. Pikachu will always be the stand out mascot for the franchise, and much of that is due to how deceivingly simple its design is. Complicated in nature, but still easily replicated, it’s been a perfect avenue for fans of all ages to celebrate their love of the series through fan-art. In fact, one fan’s adorable fan-art has been used as the base for a new collectible.

The official Twitter account for Bandai’s line of Pokemon Kids collectibles revealed a new design based off the winner of a recent illustration contest which turns a young fan’s adorable take on Pichu and Pikachu and makes it an even cuter reality.

Scheduled for a release in February 2020 in Japan, this adorable collectible features Pichu lovingly hugging its older sibling Pikachu. This is based off a winning illustration during a special Grand Prix contest held for the line of collectibles earlier this year in Japan, and there’s no surprise as to why this one in particular won at the end of the day given just how cute it is.

Fans have been quick to point out how awkward Pikachu looks when compared to the hugging Pichu, but it’s just another hilarious detail elevating the cuteness of this collectible even further. Fans will be seeing even more cute antics from Pikachu in the anime soon, too, as the next era of the anime is kicking off later this Fall.

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan. This groundbreaking shake-up for the series will not only feature the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but will see Ash journey through previous regions in the franchise once more. But for those who might have wanted this new series to move beyond Ash, they’ll sort of get their wish as the next series will be featuring dual protagonists.

The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.