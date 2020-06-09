Pokemon Plushes Fill Stadium in Korea as Pro Baseball Returns
Pokemon is one of those franchises you find just about anywhere, and that includes sports stadiums in South Korea. The country has never shied away from its love of Pokemon or otaku culture. Now, that love is coming alive in a new way because of the pandemic, and it has brought Pokemon plushes to professional athletes as they return to work.
Recently, South Korea began to reopen professional sports leagues following the worst of its COVID-19 outbreak. Sports like soccer and baseball have adopted a new schedule. But with fans unable to attend games, the teams are filling their own stands with toys.
They’re playing professional baseball in Korea in front of stuffed animals. This should be a permanent change. pic.twitter.com/zWaE9fj3Uo— Eric Hynes, in the view of some experts (@eshynes) June 7, 2020
Specifically, seats are being filled with plushes, and Pokemon is coming in clutch during the movement. As you can see below, netizens are still geeking out over the ordeal, and it is easy to see why. It is not every day you find Pikachu and Pichu at sporting events, but South Korea is taking steps to normalize such sights.
As you can see above, a slew of plushes were placed in seats to make up for the absence of fans. You can see regular teddy bears as well as some dolls and dogs. Of course, there are plenty of licensed plushes ranging from SpongeBob SquarePants to Winnie the Pooh Bear and Sonic the Hedgehog. Even Lilo & Stitch can be found hiding amongst the seats, so fans are plenty pleased.
Of course, this Pokemon outing is far better than one South Korea went viral for earlier this month. When one of its professional soccer teams went back to work, they filled their home stands with clothed sex dolls. Now, the team is being fined for the inappropriate decor, so you can see why baseball execs felt it was safer to work with plushes for their games.
A Family Outing
He brought his son to the ball game pic.twitter.com/YIiBAdtA9G— Pokemon Center Reviews (@ReviewsPokemon) June 8, 2020
Quick! The Flute!
Oh my gosh there is a Snorlax in the crowd pic.twitter.com/G8UdAOCPiS— Pokemon Center Reviews (@ReviewsPokemon) June 8, 2020
E X O
WBK KIM JONGDAE KOREAS EMOTIONAL SUPPORT BOY IS PRESENT AND LOVED BY THE GP pic.twitter.com/3eLhrKyVB5— co° (@loeyexo_) June 8, 2020
First Time with Bangtan?
BTS in their front row seats 😅💜 pic.twitter.com/rDMfRfC1nG— Riech ⁷ (@MOTS7___) June 8, 2020
Place Your Bets...?
Couple of these guys look like they have a lot of money riding on this game. pic.twitter.com/mWkUIuo3lu— JeffFromRegina🍁 (@JeffreyGAllan) June 7, 2020
Shhhhhh
don't talk to me or my son ever again pic.twitter.com/aj3GjzF6jA— ItsGhostly_ (@ItsGhostly_) June 7, 2020
Welcome to the VIP Seats
SPONGEBOB, DORAEMON, AND EVEN A POWER RANGER ATTENDED THIS BASEBALL GAME???— The Real SNESguy (@SNESguy963) June 8, 2020
