Netflix's Pokemon Concierge Reveals Release Date, Trailer

Pokemon Concierge is bringing a stop-motion makeover of the Pokemon franchise to Netflix later this year, and Pokemon Concierge has finally set its release date with a new trailer! The Pokemon anime franchise has been expanding in new ways this year as following the end of Ash Ketchum's run in the series, the franchise has been released several experimental projects that show off new sides of the wider Pokemon world. This includes a new stop-motion animated project coming to Netflix that promises a more relaxed take on Pokemon as they enjoy a cute new resort for them and their trainers.

Pokemon Concierge has announced that it will be releasing on Netflix on December 28th around the world as part of a new collaboration between The Pokemon Company and Netflix, and now fans have gotten a full look at the stop-motion animated series with the first full trailer showing off the new project. It's just as adorable as fans might have hoped, and it won't be too much longer until fans get to see all of the episodes when it hits. You can check out the trailer for Pokemon Concierge below.

How to Watch Pokemon Concierge

Animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), Pokemon Concierge will be releasing on Netflix on December 28th. Directed by Iku Ogawa, written by Harumi Doki with Tadahiro Uesugi providing the concept art and character designs, the Pokemon Concierge will feature a theme song titled "Have a Good Time Here" as performed by Mariya Takeuchi. Artist Non will be the voice behind its main character, Haru, who spoke with ComicBook.com previously about how Haru's overworked nature brings her to the resort.

"Haru is a very hard working person. She is overworked. She is lost and then decides to work at [Pokemon Concierge]. It is her job to show hospitality to the Pokemon. She makes mistakes, fails, and then tries again. She learns a lot by working with Pokemon."As for what to expect from the new Pokemon Concierge series, Netflix teases it as such, "'I'm happy when you're happy.' Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests."

