Pokemon Reveals What Ash is Doing After His World Champion Win

Pokemon has kicked off a special series for Ash Ketchum as the anime gets ready to say goodbye to the Pokemon Master to be after 25 years of traveling through the franchise, and the first episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what Ash is doing after becoming the world champion! The 25th Anniversary anime series saw Ash rise through the World Coronation Series and ultimately winning the entire tournament. Ash had been steadily breaking ground in his travels through the regions leading to this big win, but now it remains to be seen what he wants to do after such a massive victory.

With Ash trying to rise to the top of various Pokemon Leagues across each of his regional travels in the anime's past, there's been a question as to what he could even do after winning such a big tournament. Apparently the answer is something Ash is seeking to answer with the final episodes in his time with the anime, and the first episode of this special series revealed that following his world champion win all he wants to do is make more friends and travel.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

What Does Ash Have Planned After Becoming World Champion?

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master confirms it takes place after the events of Pokemon Journeys, and his mother explains to Professor Oak that it's been some time since his world champion win. He's now off and traveling through the world once more without really updating her on his current whereabouts, but she explains that while he's got no major goal for this new leg of the journey, Ash stated that he wants to make more friends.

It's certainly a far cry from the drive to take on a new region and whatever League Challenge was within it much like the past seasons of the franchise, but it's also what will be the focus of his final episodes as Ash figures out where he wants to go and what he wants to do in order to properly be the Pokemon Master he set out to be all those years ago.

