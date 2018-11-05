New ‘Pokemon’ Preview Teases Stufful’s Debut

One of the running jokes of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is how Team Rocket’s plans are constantly foiled by a Bewear that just won’t leave them alone. It seems its pre-evolved form will act exactly the same way.

Bewear’s pre-evolved form, Stufful, will be making its big debut in the anime. The preview for the next episode teases that it will be sticking around for a while.

Episode 96 of the series is titled “Team Rocket and Stufful” and the preview reflects just that as Team Rocket are in the middle of hatching a new scheme to steal a large batch of Pokemon. But Stufful makes a notable appearance throughout the preview, with one shot even revealing Stufful to be hanging onto Jesse’s hair.

Team Rocket hilariously attract random wild Pokemon, so it seems like Stufful will be the latest one to latch onto them. They must have some alluring thing to the Stufful evolutionary line. This new Stufful addition to the group was first teased in a key visual for this arc of the anime series.

It was seen in Team Rocket’s treats cart along with Bewear, so surely it will stick around for the long haul if it was important enough to make it into the anime’s promotional materials. It will definitely be a cute addition to the series going forward.

