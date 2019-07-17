Pokemon Anime Shares Emotional Throwback Easter Egg

Taking a nod from the original anime series from 1999, Pokemon: Sun and Moon has decided to put together an ending that takes the franchise’s original one and puts it into a brand new light. With the anime ending song being “Wild”, its clear that the new anime series based in the Alola League is attempting to incorporate the new Pokedex and new designs for Ash Ketchum and his Pokemon. With the tournament arc of the series heating up, what better time than now to pay tribute to what has come before?

Twitter User Nyuudmgaauj shared a side by side comparison between the original Pokemon series and Sun and Moon that places a spotlight on Ash, Pikachu, and the very different versions of the Pokedex:

Ash Ketchum has been the eternal 10 year old, attempting to catch as many pocket monsters as possible to become the best trainer in the world. Though he has yet to win a tournament, he’s looking to change all that with the upcoming Alola League tourney that is coming up in the Sun and Moon series. Whether or not he’ll actually manage to however is still up in the air as the competition is fierce and Ash is lacking some serious power in terms of his Pokemon overall.

It’s amazing to see how long the franchise has been able to retain a footing in the public eye, as it originally hit the scene in 1995 from creator Satoshi Tajori. Recently, with the Hollywood feature film of Detective Pikachu pulling away as the highest profit making video game movie of all time, there isn’t a better time to pay homage to the franchise overall.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”