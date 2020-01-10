Pokemon Teases Gengar’s Troublesome Return

2020 has started things off with a bang for Pokemon, not with the release of the title for the next Pokemon film, Pokemon: Coco, but also with the announcement of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX video game for the Nintendo Switch. On top of all this news for our favorite pocket monsters, the current season of the anime continues with both Ash and Go continuing their world tour to explore new regions and discover new Pokemon on their journey to become the greatest trainers in the world. Now, one of the spookiest pocket monsters is looking to make a return to the series, though everyone won’t be welcoming back Gengar with open arms!

Twitter User Arkeus88 shared the upcoming episode synopsis of Pokemon: The Series debuting on February 2nd which seems to point the spotlight not on just the returning ghost type Pokemon of Gengar, but on the supporting character that was introduced to this latest season, Koharu:

Finally we get a Koharu episode, I expect some good backstory #anipoke pic.twitter.com/z86j3NJaEg — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) January 7, 2020

Koharu was first introduced in the first episode of this new season, going on a “Pokemon Day Camp” trip alongside Go under the watchful eye of Professor Oak. As the pair of young Pokemon enthusiasts traveled through the forest, they came across the mythical Pokemon known as Mew, an ancient psychic type pocket monster whose power is nearly second to none. After seeing this Pokemon, Go swore to one day capture Mew and make it a part of his Pokemon roster once he became of age to become a trainer himself.

The young supporting character of Koharu is the daughter of Professor Sakuragi and has been most known for her Pokemon, Yamper, the electric type corgi that hit the scene via the video game, Pokemon Sword And Shield!

Gengar itself has been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the first generation, appearing in the games of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue! The ghost type Pokemon evolves from the creature, Haunter, and has an evolution under its belt that can move it up one more level to “Mega Gengar”!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.