Pokemon: Twilight Wings Confirms Episode 6 Release Date

Pokemon has been telling a small story with the Twilight Wings miniseries, and now it has confirmed when we will be able to check out the next episode of the series! After a short delay for the fifth episode of the miniseries due to the complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that the rest of the episodes are now on track. But rather than debut sometime in June, the next episode of the series will be dropping a little under a month after Episode 5 made its debut online. Thankfully, we will not have to wait too far into July.

Pokemon has announced through their official Twitter account that the next episode of Pokemon: Twilight Wings (which will serve as the sixth episode of the series overall) will debut on July 2nd. Like how the other episodes have been focusing on a single character fans want to see more of, the next episode of the series will be squarely focused on Stow-on-Side Gym Leader Allister.

Feuding friends are no match for Allister, Galar’s Ghost-type Gym Leader! Get ready for the next episode of #PokemonTwilightWings on July 2! Catch up on the latest episodes: https://t.co/NbfDqLKPqg pic.twitter.com/UStCTbllpl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 26, 2020

Allister is one of the unique characters crafted for the Shield version of Pokemon Sword and Shield. While Sword players will have to contend with the Fighting Type Gym Leader Bea (who also got some focus time in the Twilight Wings miniseries), players who take on the Shield version of the gym will instead have to take on Allister's Ghost type team.

It's not quite clear how the next episode of Twilight Wings will be exploring Allister as a character, but if it's anything like the previous episodes, there will be a look into his past and fans will get an idea of how the mysterious young boy operates outside of his gym. At the very least, it's something else to look forward to before the miniseries comes to an end with the seventh episode presumably coming before the Summer ends.

