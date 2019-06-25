Pop Team Epic Creator Celebrates Big Anime Star Wedding

It’s not a small thing when two titans in the anime voice acting circuit decide to tie the knot. Yuuki Kaji, who voices the Japanese version of Eren Jaeger from Attack On Titan, and Ayana Taketatsu, of the K-On! Franchise and Sword Art Online, decided to spend the rest of their lives with one another and the anime world took notice! Not only were fans surprised and elated for the happy couple, anime creators themselves decided to get in on the action and wish the couple well on their upcoming journey.

Bkub Okawa, the creator of the hilarious anime spoof, Pop Team Epic, re-imagined his own characters to be displayed as the happy couple during their nuptuals on his Twitter Account:

Yuuki and Ayana had met through their work together on voicing several anime series, such as High School DnD, Star Driver, and Guilty Crown. The pair decided to have their marriage made official on Ayana’s 30th birthday. Ever humble, the duo wished their fans well and said that they hope that their union will strengthen the both of them as they move forward with their careers in voice acting.

As Attack On Titan races toward the conclusion of its third season, there has been no stronger example of Yuuki Kaji’s work with Eren Jaeger than with these past handful of episodes. Ayana’s performances in K-On! is also worth noting as you can tell she has a good grasp on what makes her character tick.

What do you think of this hilarious "wedding present" by Bkub Okawa to the happy couple? Do you think that the pair of lovebirds will try to work together more often now that they're married?

For those unfamiliar with Pop Team Epic, it’s taken the Internet by storm over the last few years. Originally created by Bkub Okawa for Takeshobo’s Manga Life Win website, this webcomic has made waves for pairing its central 14 year old girls in completely wild circumstances. Profanity, pop culture references, and parodies abound in this series that’s both become a popular meme, and an even more popular anime series. The description for the series reads as follows from Crunchyroll:

“Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that’ll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you’re ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!”