Primal Creator Already Has Ideas for Season 3

Across its two seasons, Primal has earned its place as one of the best originals to air on Adult Swim. Genndy Tartakovsky, the famed creator behind Samurai Jack, thought up the prehistoric series before years of development left him with an award-winning show. And in a recent interview, the creator admitted they already had ideas for a new season.

The chat was shared thanks to Entertainment Weekly as the magazine chatted with Tartakovsky. The animator genius was ready to break down the recent finale of season two. But when the topic of the future came around, the creator said the development has already started on season three.

"And then starting development on season 3. I have an idea that I'm really excited about, one idea that's rising to the top. After doing five seasons of Samurai Jack, two seasons of Primal, all the Clone Wars that we did, I've done so many battles and action," Tartakovsky shared.

"If I was going to do it again, what would I do? How can I make it interesting to me and the audience, so it's not just a repeat of what I've done? That's why I was so excited about Primal. I haven't done caveman-style fighting. He's got no skills, it's just rawness. To choreograph fights like that was really fun. Pushing it into a season 3 of Primal, if it gets there, what's different? What can I do that I haven't done?"

If you are not familiar with Primal at this point, you can binge the series over on HBO Max right now. The show got started in October 2019, and its second season went live this past summer. So for those needing more details on the show, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"A new tale that follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur. The stunning and epic series is a painting come to life relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other's only hope of survival against a common enemy."