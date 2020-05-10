Promare Announces New Collector's Edition Blu-ray

Studio Trigger debuted their very first feature film effort last year, and it has been a huge hit with fans to this day. Promare released to major theatrical success in both Japan and the United States during its limited run, and in a couple of weeks the film will be heading to Blu-ray and DVD thanks to GKIDS. But more dedicated fans of the film might want to hold off on nabbing the home video release just yet as GKIDS has announced a special Collector's Edition for the film releasing in just a few months.

GKIDS has announced that Promare's Collector's Edition is now aiming for an August 4th release date and will include extras such as a CD of Hiroyuki Sawano's soundtrack for the film, a 52 page booklet, a souvenir version of the English language script, a mini-poster, sticker, and will also include the extras from the standard release like the Side: Galo and Side: Lio short films released after its original theatrical debut in Japan.

For those looking to nab the standard edition release of the film, Promare will begin hitting store shelves on May 19th with both the English dubbed and original Japanese language version of the film. The film was a huge hit for Studio Trigger after its initial release, and it's definitely going to get even more of a cult following with fans on home video.

🔥 Behold, the #PROMARE Collector's Edition! 🔥 This too-hot-to-handle set includes special collectibles like Hiroyuki Sawano's blazing original soundtrack on CD and a souvenir script in addition to the bonuses on the standard release. 🚒 Out on 8/4! Pre-order link coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vU7DL74DVp — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) May 8, 2020

ComicBook.com gave it a glowing recommendation of Promare in our review (which you can find here) with the following, "Constantly upstaging itself with each new scene, each performance, and twists and turns in the plot, ensuring Promare is going to go down as one of Studio Trigger's finest projects, if not its best." What do you think?

