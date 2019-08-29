Psycho-Pass to Get Live-Action Stage Play

What do you get when you mix Minority Report, the X-Files, and throw in some big honking guns for good measure? You get the anime series of Psycho-Pass. The franchise which follows Shinya Kogami and Akane Tsunemori, two officers within the Sibyl System, sees our main protagonists attempting to stop crime before it ever starts. Of course, series such as P-P manage to have an interesting hook as the ethical questions of whether or not criminals should be charged with crimes they have yet to commit is always a good one. Now, the anime that premiered around seven years ago is getting a live-action stage play of its own!

Anime News Network shared the news that the futuristic suspense series would be getting a stage play of its own on their Official Twitter Account, joining the likes of several other anime franchises doing the same such as Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few:

Psycho-Pass has managed to find a lot of success since its inception, creating two anime series with another season, appropriately called Psycho-Pass 3, dropping this fall. Originally created from both a series of light novels and a manga series, the franchise has also gotten two anime films under its belt with Psycho-Pass The Movie and Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System. The play itself will revolve around the first season of the franchise, premiering in Tokyo beginning on October 25th and ending on November 10th of this year.

This isn’t the first time that Psycho-Pass has hit the live action stage though, as a completely original story within the universe titled Butai Psycho-Pass Virtue and Vice explored new characters and events within this futuristic society that presents a huge moral quandry to both protagonists and audiences alike.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, film, video games, and even a brand new series debuting next year.