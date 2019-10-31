Psycho-Pass Season 3 Has Been Hiding on Amazon Prime This Whole Time

If you have been waiting to watch Psycho-Pass‘ new season, then you have probably been a bit mad this week. Back on October 24, the show went live worldwide thanks to various online streaming services. In the U.S, Amazon Prime nabbed the licensing rights exclusively, so you can imagine how mad everyone was when the show never showed up.

In fact, you can still search for ‘Psycho-Pass 3’ on Amazon Prime with little success… but do not lose hope yet. As it turns out, the season has been available to watch since October 24, and a typing error is what kept fans away from the long-awaited show.

As noticed by Reddit user MejaBersihBanget, Psycho-Pass 3 is very much available to stream free on Amazon Prime. The only problem is a certain spelling issue. If you want to find it, you must enter the follow phrase into the Amazon Prime search bar exactly: psycho-pass3.

That is it. No matter what you do, do NOT put a space between the name Psycho-Pass and the numeral 3. If you do that, then show will not appear which is what has plagued everyone. The search engine somehow messed up the correct title, so fans have to play by Amazon’s rules if they want to watch the show.

Like you may imagine, fans have been rather unhappy about this big reveal. Yes, they are glad they can watch the show now, but they are upset that a strange typo caused them grief. Of all the ways to mistype Psycho-Pass 3, this is a rare one, but it seems the mystery has finally been solved.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.